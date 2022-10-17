ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Staff in a certain area of the healthcare industry are getting a raise this week after the Department of Labor announced a higher minimum wage is needed for home care aides.

Typically, home care aides are employed through major healthcare agencies and their jobs are to remain at home with patients for eight hours on average to ensure they’re fed, take their medicine, clean, and do other daily help. A demanding job, that’s facing severe staff shortages, the state hopes a raise can stop.

Recently, Mark Donoghue had to hire a home care aide service for his father who needs more help getting around his own house now. But it took much longer than expected to find someone qualified.

“It took almost a year I think to get somebody set up for dad,” Donoghue said. “The reason being he had to go through a certain assessment, of course, then we had to go through an agency to find somebody of the right fit.”

To keep people from leaving this sector of the healthcare field, Department of Labor Commissioner, Roberta Reardon, announced the minimum wage for home care aides will increase to $15.20 an hour. Stating “This minimum wage increase will ensure home care aides are well paid and able to support their families, which will help attract more people to the profession.”

As a nurse himself, Mark Donoghue sees this as a good start.

“The more we do for them, the better off we’ll be,” Donoghue continued. “Better benefits, better coverage for a retirement plan. Start small and work our way up I think we’ll be good.”

Part of Mark’s nursing job includes teaching families how to care for their relatives stuck at home and sick. This is becoming more common as home care aides are scarce, but many of his clients are hesitant to take this approach.

“Actually, a patient’s family asked me today ‘I have zero medical experience, how do you expect me to learn all this in six weeks?’ It’s scary, to say the least,” Donoghue added.

The Department of Labor also announced Home Care Aides must be paid overtime after surpassing 40 hours of work each week, be reimbursed for expenses on uniforms, and call-in pay if they’re sent home early.

Anyone working as a Home Care Aide in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester qualify for a minimum wage of $17.00 per hour which also went into effect Oct. 1st.