Holley community rallies together to help families who lost everything in house fire

HOLLEY, N.Y. (WROC) – People in the village of Holley are coming together to help those who lost everything in a house fire on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire started in one of the four apartments inside the house and spread quickly. Eleven people were living in the house and all of them survived, but lost everything.

One of those people is Tina Fogg. When Fogg watched her house burn down on Sunday- she didn’t know what she was going to do.

“Me and my daughter were in shock. I just kept staring at it I didn’t know what to do, it was very eerie and then I remember all these people coming up to us,” Fogg said.

As she stood there watching it burn one woman gave her a blanket. That was only the beginning. Since then, people in Holley and surrounding towns have pitched in and donated everything Fogg and the other families needed. One person even scored a temporary house for Fogg and her daughter.

This is Tina Fogg. She and her daughter lost everything in the fire on Sunday. Everything you see here was donated to them. The house itself is temporary- but a place to live for now. Tune in to @News_8 at 5&6 for this story- it’s truly incredible what this community is doing. pic.twitter.com/7HPRmNg7H7 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) January 10, 2020

“What was it, five days ago, we had nothing today I have a wonderful roof over my head for myself and my daughter, clothes to wear, food, everything and it’s just been absolutely amazing the community effort,” said Fogg.

The person leading the effort is Heidi Causyn who’s lived in Holley her whole life. She said the second she heard about the fire she had to do something.

“We got in touch with each family individually, ‘what do you guys need once you get into your home, what are your top priorities?'” said Causyn.

Once donations started- they didn’t stop. The community set up in the basement of St. Mary’s Church in Holley and started sorting.

This is the basement of St. Mary’s Church in Holley, where donations are still flooding in for the families who lost everything in a house fire on Sunday. Hear how the Holley community has come together during a tragic time, coming up later on @News_8. pic.twitter.com/KHqsK01lR3 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) January 10, 2020

“It started spiraling, ‘can we bring this, can we bring that,’ they’re going to be getting home soon, we’re going to work on helping them get home, we’re going need to furnish their homes, so everything and anything,” she said.

Fogg said when she couldn’t think straight the Holley community thought for her.

“It’s all about love, it’s not about anything else. It’s not about what you have it’s about who you have and who’s got your back and the community of Holley has our backs.”

There are more donations than the families will even need and organizers said they’ll be giving the families another chance to come in and take whatever they want. After that, they’ll be donating everything to Child Protective Services, foster care, and local schools. After all that they’ll hold a bag sale and all the money raised will go back to the families.

A closer look at some of the donation tables. It looks like a thrift store in here! 👗👕👖👢 pic.twitter.com/6xObIpFwCe — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) January 10, 2020

Local businesses have been helping out too. Dustin’s Pizzeria in Holley has provided free food to the families and Jimmy Z’s in Brockport donated $100 gift cards to each family. If customers mention the Holley fire, Jimmy Z’s will donate 20% of your bill to the families on Monday, January 13.

A spaghetti dinner will be held March 1 and all proceeds will go to the families.