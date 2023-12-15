ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John W. Danforth Company dropped off holiday gifts to children at Golisano Children’s Hospital on Friday.

A firetruck arrived at the hospital containing toys, games, coloring and activity books, arts and crafts items, and more to help bring the spirit of the holidays to the children. This donation was made as part of the hospital’s Child Life program, which serves patients who are at the hospital for a long period of time.

The Child Life program at Golisano Children’s Hospital provides for the emotional and developmental needs of children and families. Child Life specialists help children cope with the fear and anxiety associated with being in the hospital.

“We are deeply grateful to our community donors, including companies like Danforth, throughout Rochester and the surrounding area who so generously give to Golisano Children’s Hospital,” said Chris Tryon, Certified Child Life Specialist IV and Child Life Department Volunteer Coordinator. “All the donations go to our patients and their families to help ease their stress and make their hospital stay just a bit easier during the holiday season. We can’t thank Danforth and all of our supporters enough for choosing to support Golisano Children’s Hospital.”

Gifts were donated by Danforth employees during a collection drive based on the hospital’s gift wish list.