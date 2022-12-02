ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ‘Tis the season for your favorite holiday television specials. While many of your favorites have jumped to streaming services, there are still plenty of offerings on WROC.
Saturday, December 3
8-9pm Robbie the Reindeer
9-10:01pm The Story of Santa Claus
Sunday, December 4
8:30-10:30pm Fit for Christmas
Saturday, December 10
8-9:00pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9-9:31pm Frosty the Snowman
9:31-10:01pm Frosty Returns
Sunday, December 11
8-9pm National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
9-11pm Must Love Christmas
Friday, December 16
8-9pm Reindeer in Here
Sunday, December 18
8:30-10:30pm When Christmas Was Young
Tuesday, December 20
8-10pm Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!
Wednesday, December 21
9-11pm Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon
Friday, December 23
8-9pm The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove
9-11pm Christmas Takes Flight
Wednesday, December 28
8-10pm The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
10-11pm The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman