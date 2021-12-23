Holiday travelers take extra precautions during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On the day before Christmas Eve, many are on their way into Rochester, and on their way out. All to visit friends and family for the holiday season. However, with a global pandemic still among us, many are taking precautions.

Most travelers at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport said they had a smooth experience traveling domestically, even during a pandemic.

Kathleen Maggio traveled to Rochester from Florida to see her family for Christmas.

“It was good. They had a lot of people working and everyone was in a good Christmas mood and it seemed like everyone was nice and it wasn’t bad at all,” Maggio said.

With the season of giving in full swing, traveling to be with your loved ones has the airline industry hustling but getting from point A to point B isn’t as easy as it used to be.

Jennifer Lenardson is traveling from Florida with her family to spend the holidays with her mom.

“I saw people in the airport with their mask down for periods of time and I kind of hoped they might adjust their mask but I felt like I did everything I could for myself to be safe,” Lenardson said.

The CDC is not requiring a negative COVID test for domestic air travelers but a mask mandate is in effect for all air travel. However, for international travelers, proof of a negative covid-19 test taken no more than 1 day before their flight is required.

“I felt comfortable. All the flight attendants made sure everyone had their mask over their nose and mouth so I definitely felt safe. There were open seats on the plane so I felt good,” Lauren Digiovanni who is traveling back home for the holidays said.

While wearing a mask may be the only requirement for domestic travel, some flyers took the extra step to make sure they felt safe while traveling.

“I work at a school and they gave us some extra COVID tests so my plan is to get there, take one and when I get back, take one so that’s my plan to be extra precautions whether I have symptoms or not because yeah I have heard that Florida is a little less strict than we are,” Samantha Sicienski who is on her way to visit her parents in Florida said.

Beyond COVID and masking, everyone was excited to see one thing when they hit Rochester soil.

“I’m excited to see snow and snowflakes so I’m happy to be here,” Lenardson said.

“I’m excited to see snow!” Maggio said.

“We came to see the White Christmas,” said Florida native Patrick Kelly.

If you do plan on traveling for the holidays this year but not by plane, AAA has provided some tips to stay safe on the road.