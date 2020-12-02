Holiday toys stolen from a faith based youth center in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY. (WROC) – Toys meant to go toward children in need in the City of Rochester this holiday season were stolen from a faith-based youth center. It happened at Go Ministries Inc, off Clifford Ave over the weekend.

The founder, Cuevas Walker, said that he was getting the gifts ready during the Thanksgiving holiday but when he came back on Monday there were many items gone.

Not only the toys for the children were stolen but also tools to help spread his ministry, such as a stereo system, a television ripped from the wall and computers used for those who were seeking to gain a GED. All used to guide city youth on a positive path and by using faith.

Aside from being shocked by what happened, he truly wants the person who did it to change his heart.

“These are the things that can get replaced. But it was the heart of the individuals, do you understand what I am saying,” said Walker. “It’s like, I don’t want them to feel like, because they might have gotten over on me, that they can do this to other people. Because it might not end well as well.”

Walker wants people to know if they need something rather than steal all they have to do is ask. He hopes to get the stuff back but if not people can still donate more items to the center. Click here to learn more on how can help.