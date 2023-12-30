ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple community organizations organized this Holiday Collective event on Saturday to celebrate all the December holidays including Kwanzaa, Three Kings, and Hanukkah.

This event included free food for kids, toy giveaways, and a time for families to celebrate the holiday season. The Ticket raffles offered a chance to win TVs, bikes, PS5s, and more.

Roc Royal Foundation’s CEO, Khadija Yawn, and Community Resource Collaborative Inc. CEO, Anthony Hall hosted the event with help from other organizations within the community.

Hall said, “The purpose of this was to end the year with a collaborative partnership across spectrums or organizations to bring community in to provide resources but also have a fun way of highlighting other cultures.”