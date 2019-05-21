Hit and run in Rochester leaves one dead
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - 60-year-old Tommy Jones was crossing South Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south.
The car did not stop.
Jones suffered severe trauma.
He was taken to URMC where he was pronounced dead.
Major crimes will be handling the investigation. There are no details about the car or the driver just yet.
