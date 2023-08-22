ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Experience the hamlet of Pultneyville with a tour of homes and landmarks this upcoming September.

The Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society will take guests through the hamlet — including the Pultneyville United Methodist Church, the historic Gates Hall, the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society Museum, and the Pallister Home.

Guests will stop by Gates Hall and pick up a booklet and a wristband. Afterward, guests can enter a venue on the tour by presenting the wristband. Guests are also advised to prepare for a lot of walking and some driving.

The historical society is encouraging those interested to purchase tickets ahead of the event to secure a spot on the tour. The tour will be held on September 9 from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. Gates Hall opens that day at 9:15 a.m.