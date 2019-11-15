Historic marker unveiled for Rochester’s School for the Deaf

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s School for the Deaf is being recognized for its historic status in our community.

Thursday, a historic roadside marker was unveiled in front of Perkins Hall on Paul Street.

It commemorates the establishment of the original school in 1876, some 143 years ago.

The original building was located where the Court Street Parking Garage is today, before relocating in 1878.

“We know that throughout the nation, we have individuals that are serving the deaf and hard of hearing community,” said Superintendent Antony McLetchie.

“We can keep this as part of our history, but also part of our future. We’ve never stopped providing quality programs for our students and we’ll continue to do so.”

The historic marker was funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, based in Syracuse.