Historic heat: Rochester breaks temperature record for May 26

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations, you’re now a part of history.
Rochester’s high temperature on Tuesday of 91 degrees sets a new record for the hottest day on record. The previous mark was 90 degrees, set back back in 1944.
Even more amazing? Less than two weeks ago Rochester broke a record low, dropping to 27 degrees after snowfall the day prior.
That’s a 64 degree difference over 13 days!
