Historic heat: Rochester breaks temperature record for May 26

Air conditioning units are getting their seasonal debut this week as many try to escape the heat for the first time this year. Whenever the temperature crests 85 degrees, the City of Rochester triggers a “cool sweep” to give people places to cool down. That did not happen Tuesday.

As schools remain closed, so do playgrounds as temperatures break 90 degrees. According to the City of Rochester, a cool sweep is triggered after July first. That is with the assumption that kids are in school through at least May. This year with kids out of school there is still no cool sweep, and few ways to escape the heat.