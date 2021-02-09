Historic Clifton Springs YMCA set to complete expansion project

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the oldest YMCAs in the country is finishing a 2-year expansion project. The Clifton Springs YMCA first opened in the 1870’s and they’re getting ready to move some of their facilities across the street to the former Palace Theater on Crane Street.

Executive Director Todd Freelove says it will more than double the size of the weight room, make the Y fully handicapped accessible, include climbing ropes, a turf track, and a brand-new locker room.

Freelove says much of the funding for this project came from contributors in the village, and without them, this would not have been possible.

“April 10 we hope to have our grand opening, it’s going to be a special day for our unique community. Clifton Springs is a precious place to live, we have a very awesome community that helps support us, so we’re a little different than some of the other YMCA’s in the State of New York. But again, with Clifton Springs being so unique it’s something that we’re capable of pushing forward,” says Freelove.

That ribbon cutting on April 10 is scheduled for 11 a.m.