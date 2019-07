ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A hiring event is taking place in Rochester for job seekers with culinary experience.

Rochester’s largest university is looking for line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers and cashiers.

The event is being held at the TES Staffing office at 1150 University Avenue, Suite 20 on Tuesday, July 30. Open interviews will be conducted during the event and candidates are asked to bring a copy of their resume.

You can find this information and more about TES Staffing on their website.