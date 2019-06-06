Hilton woman charged in deadly crash could reach agreement with prosecution

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brianna Scarpulla

Greece, NY (WROC) - A young woman from Hilton, who was charged with manslaughter following a crash that killed her friend, could be close to reaching an agreement with the prosecution.

The assistant district attorney in the case tells News 8 they have been in ongoing negotiations with the defendant, Brianna Scarpulla, and he is optimistic they can reach a resolution by the end of the month.

Scarpulla, who was 18 at the time, was driving when her car was involved in a head-on crash on Latta Road in Greece in June 2018. Police say the crash was the result of reckless driving. Scarpulla's toxicology report revealed she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

Paige Smith, who was riding with Scarpulla, died at the scene.

