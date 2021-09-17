Hilton Principal charged with sex abuse returns to court, has bail lowered

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton was back in court Friday. He has multiple sexual abuse charges involving children, all spanning his 17 years at Hilton.

26 victims have come forward against Ashton — the judge lowered his bail by more than $50,000 today.

Friday was a motion hearing preparing for the trial of Ashton, it was also his 6th bail application. His bail was lowered by the judge from $175,000 to $100,000. His lawyer says that’s still too much money — but the district attorney’s office argued Ashton is a man of significant financial means.

Back in July, the court already lowered bail from $250,000 to $175,000. The defense argued Ashton only has just over $20-thousand dollars in his bank account and can’t make bail. That’s about the same amount he had in savings back in July. The D-A’s office argued Ashton still makes $161,000 per-year all while sitting in jail, and will still draw a paycheck from Hilton — even after his resignation.

Ashton’s lawyer argued there are other financial obligations and a number of bills to pay. Ultimately, the party wants a bail in the range of $20,000.

“I’ve indicated previously that does he have a significant retirement account, yes. There’s no access to that account and it is marital property. Even if it was turned over to him, he doesn’t get that entire amount. He has a wife he has to go through a divorce proceeding…” Jason Housel, Kirk Ashton’s attorney said. “Just because one is incarcerated does not mean that life outside of the jail cell stops.”

“I believe bail was initially set at $500,000 in Greece Town Court earlier in April. The only changes that I’ve seen have been more young boys coming forward, more charges that were indicted,” Assistant District Attorney Sara Vanstrydonck said. “We maintain our position that this particular defendant is an extreme flight risk. Our position has been the same since his arraignment in Greece Town Court on the felony complaints. It’s only grown stronger as the list and number of child victims have come forward and been indicted.”

The courtroom also had a number of parents in it. All their kids are alleged victims in all this. They sat quietly as this went on. Ashton’s next court date will be Nov.12th. He is currently held in the Niagara County Jail.