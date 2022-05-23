HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hilton man was sentenced to serve 96 months in prison Monday, after police found weapons and white supremacist, Nazi paraphernalia in his home.

Prosecutors say Stephen Reed Pattison, 33, was arrested on a parole absconder warrant from Missouri in 2020. Officers searching his home found two guns, 25 rounds of ammunition, a tactical vest with a baton and knife, and “various items of white supremacist and Nazi paraphernalia.”

Pattison pleaded guilty, admitting to telling his girlfriend to lie to the police about the weapons. Prosecutors say he also tried to get false affidavits from the people who gave him the weapons, asking them to say they gave the guns to his girlfriend.

Prosecutors describe Pattison as “a supporter of white supremacist ideology who frequently expressed racial animus and disdain for activist and political groups, such as Black Lives Matter and Antifa, and aggressively and sometimes violently expressed his disagreement with local protests in Rochester over the deaths of George Floyd and Daniel Prude.”