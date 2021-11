HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) – A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Hamlin on Wednesday evening. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say the crash took place on Drake Road and the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies have identified the victim as 22-year-old John Taddeo Jr. of Hilton.

“MCSO expresses its condolences,” deputies say. “We ask that you keep the family and loved ones of this young man in your thoughts.”