Hilton Fire Dept. holds curbside food sale after carnival finale rained out

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — They were battered by COVID-19 last year, and this year, knocked down by the rain.

But the Hilton Fire Department was met with an outpouring of support when they tried making up some of what they lost Monday night, selling food that would have been sold at the carnival, curbside.

“It’s not typically something we have to do,” said Neil Kendrick, the Fire Dept. treasurer. “Usually we have our four days of carnival and we order pretty close to what we’re gonna need.”

Lines of cars wrap around the lot of the Hilton Fireman’s Carnival – dozens buying unused food from the carnival, supporting the FD after Saturday, their most successful day, was rained out. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/3sZjyQD7rG — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) July 19, 2021

Downpours over the weekend canceled the carnival’s last day. And so, the decision was made to get red hots, mac salad and dough balls to folks despite the cancelation.

Kendrick says 85% of the department’s fundraising is the carnival. The department did not run the carnival last year because of the pandemic, dipping into savings and essentially stopping non-essential spending.

The carnival helps firefighters pay for operations, uniforms and training.

“For the amount of food we had, we decided to do the sell-off, to see how it would work, and it’s been phenomenal,” said Greg Nichols, the fire department’s president.

Saturday at the carnival usually accounts for about 40 percent of the total funds raised by the carnival, Kendrick said.