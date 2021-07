HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time since the pandemic, a Hilton tradition dating back more than 100 years is finally back.

The Hilton Fire Department Carnival returned Wednesday, after it was canceled along with most other summer fun last year.

The carnival runs from July 14 to July 17.

Wednesday night feeling like Saturday here at the Hilton Fireman’s Carnival #bloomingonion @News_8 pic.twitter.com/LW2uA4jCJs — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) July 14, 2021

Carnival hours: