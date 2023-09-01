HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) – Braided Acres hosted an event called Picnic with the Pigs on Wednesday with the goal to help fix town policies in Hilton. The event took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The owners of the farm explain their goal is to show people what they’re eating and to have them engage with the animals instead of just buying the products.

Our small family-owned farms are a critically important part of not just our local economy, but the fabric of our community to have a from a family that’s focused agribusiness, Agra tourism,” Assemblyman Josh Jensen said. “It’s bringing people in the community and showing the way of life they really something that we don’t as much we do in the pay that he had in the past.”