Hilton elementary school principal on administrative leave pending investigation

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — An elementary school principal in the Hilton Central School District has been placed on administrative leave.

Hilton School District officials said in a statement to News 8 Thursday:

“The Hilton School District has placed Mr. Kirk Ashton, Northwood Elementary principal, on administrative leave pending an investigation into information brought forward to the district. This involves a personnel matter and the district cannot comment further. Mrs. Kelley O’Connell-Byrne will serve as the acting principal.“

New York State Police officials say there is currently an ongoing investigation into the Hilton School District, but they said they do not comment on ongoing investigations.

No word at this time if Ashton being placed on administrative leave and the New York State Police investigations are connected.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.