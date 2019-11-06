Hillside worker targeted in sexual assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new lawsuit has been filed against a Hillside Children’s Center.

The lawsuit claims that Jeffrey Webster sexually assaulted a child while working at Hillside’s Children Center.

The lawsuit also says that Hillside knew about the incident.

The plaintiff, who is the parent of the child, claims the child suffered physically and emotionally after the incident.

The alleged incident happened last year.

Hillside released a statement on Wednesday addressing the incident.