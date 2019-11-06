Hillside worker targeted in sexual assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new lawsuit has been filed against a Hillside Children’s Center.
The lawsuit claims that Jeffrey Webster sexually assaulted a child while working at Hillside’s Children Center.
The lawsuit also says that Hillside knew about the incident.
The plaintiff, who is the parent of the child, claims the child suffered physically and emotionally after the incident.
The alleged incident happened last year.
Hillside released a statement on Wednesday addressing the incident.
“In compliance with federal and state privacy laws, Hillside Family of Agencies cannot provide personal information on current or former clients, including whether a person or family has received our services. Additionally, it is Hillside’s policy not to comment on issues related to staff. However, our Family of Agencies is committed to the safety and well being of every child, and any suspected or actual offense against a youth is not tolerated.”