Hillside Family of Agencies will layoff 244 employees at Varick campus

The Hillside Family of Agencies has filed official notice that it will be cutting more than 240 jobs.

According to the posting on the New York State Department of Labor website, the agency will cut 244 jobs from its Varick campus in Romulus. Hillside has previously said it would not renew its lease at the Varick campus on the site of the old Seneca Army Depot.

Hillside took over the lease from KidsPeace in 2004 but says it’s been hard to recruit and retain staff there. It also cited changes in the demand for residential youth services.

The layoffs are set to take place on September 10, 2019.