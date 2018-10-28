Hill Cumorah Pageant to end after 2020 season

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is ending its flagship pageant that takes place every summer in Palmyra. The Hill Cumorah Pageant will end after the 2020 season.

This comes after the Church reviewed all pageants, taking into consideration the time commitment, cost, security and impact on Church sites.

A statement from the Church released on Saturday says in part, "The goal of every activity in the Church should be to increase faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and to share His gospel message throughout the world. Local celebrations of culture and history may be appropriate. Larger productions, such as pageants, are discouraged."

Pageant President Neil Pitts said the staff of the Hill Cumorah Pageant is supportive of the decision.

“We had a wonderful run,” Pitts said. “Our church has asked us to focus more on the family, and this is certainly in line with that desire. We have had a wonderful 81 years and will focus on making the next two years an amazing experience for our cast, crew and audience.”

Next year's pageant will run from July 12-13 and 16-20.