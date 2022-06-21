LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A hiker was rescued and later hospitalized after falling in the gorge of Letchworth State Park Monday night, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to the New York State Park Police Facebook page, officers responded to Letchworth State Park around 9:45 p.m. for the report of a hiker who had fallen in the gorge.

Once at the location, members of the High Angle Rescue Team were able to make contact with the hiker and began the rescue operation. According to the Facebook post, the man was found 150-200ft down the gorge and was successfully extracted via rope.

Officials say the hiker was evaluated by medical personnel for minor injuries. Citations were also handed to the hiker.

The Facebook post did not specify any further information at this point.

News 8 has reached out to the state park police agency for additional details.

