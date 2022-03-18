BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were hospitalized, including one who faces life-threatening injuries after a collision on I-90 near Batavia Thursday.

According to New York State Police, deputies responded to the report of a serious injury on I-90 Westbound, between the LeRoy and Batavia exits around 6:40 p.m.

Investigators say the crash involved a tractor trailer and an SUV, which left the SUV engulfed in flames.

One individual was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two other were transported to an area hospital via ambulance for serious injuries, according to state police.

The westbound lanes along I-90 were momentarily closed pending the investigation but have since reopened. Officials say more information on this investigation will be released when available.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.