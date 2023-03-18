ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday night, the Rochester community came together for the annual Highland Hospital Gala.

The hospital’s largest fundraising event of the year raises money for patient care, and was hosted by News 8’s very own Adam Chodak.

This year, the funds will go towards the hospitals expansion, which features a new four-story tower, equipped with additional private rooms aimed at making patients more comfortable.

Event organizer Tom Richards says he has experienced first-hand the need for a welcoming environment, with the birth of his children.

“50 years ago it was a welcoming place, at a very important time in our lives, one of the most important times in your lives,” he said. “We came to Highland Hospital because it welcomed us, and we felt comfortable there, and we were satisfied with all the experience we had, and its true today.”

The gala has been held for over a decade, featuring both a silent and a live auction as well as live entertainment.