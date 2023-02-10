ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to a heavy wind storm taking place between Thursday evening and Friday morning, RG&E is reporting that there are power outages throughout Monroe County.

Beforehand, over 1,000 RG&E customers in Monroe and Wayne counties were without power, but recently, RG&E reported that those numbers have dropped.

As of 6:20 a.m., 90 customers in Monroe County are currently without power, according to RG&E.

You can find a real-time, updated list of all the counties with power outages here. A map of areas with outages can also be found here.

