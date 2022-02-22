BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — February marks American Heart Month. In honor of the occasion, the folks at Jewish Senior Life are partnering with a local home health monitoring company — Casana — to test out a unique new product.

It’s called the “The Heart Seat” — a cloud-connected toilet seat that has the ability to capture the user’s heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen level, and cardiac output.

The goal of the technology is to allow anyone to access important heart-health information, by doing something as simple as sitting down.

“It really solves that issue of adherence,” said Casana Clinical Study Coordinator Alina Fowler. “We don’t have to change anything about your daily behavior to get your vitals read, and also it brings healthcare into the home. So you no longer have to go to the doctor’s office for a one point in time blood pressure reading. You can get it all done from home.”

All the data gathered by the “The Heart Seat” is sent to an app, and can then be sent to your doctor. Several seats have been installed at “The Summit at Brighton.”