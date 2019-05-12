High-speed chase through Lockport began in Sheriff's Office parking lot

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) - A 27-year-old is accused of leading police on a pursuit Saturday which reached high speeds, and during the course of the chase, deputies said a Niagara County Sheriff's Office cruiser was nearly hit head-on.

Sincere Wiley faces charges which include unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and criminal possession of stolen property.

According to the sheriff's office, Wiley was recklessly operating an SUV in the parking lot of the sheriff's office around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle using emergency equipment, the chase began.

Deputies said the SUV drove down several roads and even through a yard on Ridge Road as more law enforcement vehicles picked up the pursuit, which they estimate reached speeds of 80 to 90 miles an hour. All told, the incident spanned sections of both the town and city of Lockport, as well as the towns of Wilson and Cambria.

Deputies said they learned during the pursuit that the vehicle was stolen out of the city of Lockport, which is where the now-low speed pursuit eventually ended, in a yard on Green Street. Deputies said it was there that Wiley was taken into custody.

All told, the sheriff's office said that no one was injured.

Wiley was taken to the Niagara County Jail with no possibility of making bail. The next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.