High schools and colleges gear up for spring sports

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Community Colleges statewide have developed a plan that allows sports teams to return to practice and competitions. High-risk high school sports teams across the state are also gearing up to play, although state championships have been canceled.

Student athletes have already started practicing at Monroe County Community College. While there are still some details left to hammer out, the athletics director says he is ready to start competitions in the spring, more than a year after they ended.

“I don’t think we could be more excited to know that we’re going to be competing here in a few weeks,” said Aaron Bouyea, MCC director of athletics.

30 State University of New York Community colleges are part of the plan, which would see spring sports seasons starting March 20 and ending in May.

According to a press release from MCC;

“Colleges returning to compete must adhere to sport-specific guidelines and protocols developed collectively by the SUNY community colleges as informed by governing athletic associations. The guidelines are also consistent with directives from New York state, local health departments, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each college’s plans for returning to play or compete are dependent on local COVID-19 infection rates and its local health department’s approval.” MCC Government and Community Relations

This means baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer teams will finally be able to take the field this spring for practices and competitions.

“For our student athletes who haven’t played or competed in over a year this is a giant step forward for them not only for their mental health and wellness but for their physical health and well being too,” said Bouyea.

High-risk high school sports also can move forward this spring under new COVID-19 guidelines.

Fall sports like football and volleyball will start in March, lacrosse will begin as normal in the spring, and sports that were postponed like basketball, wrestling, and hockey started this past Monday in some districts, including Pittsford.

“You see kids engaged with other kids. they miss that comradery; they miss that level of team and competitiveness,” said Scott Barker, Director of athletics for the Pittsford Central School District.

High school spring championships have been canceled by the State Public High School Athletic Association, but Barker says it’s not all bad news. He says the loss of championships leaves more time longer season.

“Ultimately we are here to help all kids and that’s what’s best for all athletes to have as long a season as possible,” said Barker.

While the competitions might look a little different and the practices will have strict rules, the athletic directors say they’re relieved to get students back in the game.