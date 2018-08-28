High school sports teams avoid hot weather

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The extreme heat is making one local school think twice before allowing their teams to practice outside.

The sun was blaring down on the practice fields at Gates Chili High School earlier Tuesday afternoon. But no teams were outside warming up: The result of the heat index reaching 96 degrees.

"We have protocols here in New York State that we have to follow when temperatures get like this. At 96 degrees, we suspend all activities outside," says Gates Chili Athletic Director Patrick Irving.

Gates Chili is extra cautious -- even when temperatures are below the state mark."We increase break times, add water breaks and occasionally for practices, we may go inside or we could even move practices earlier or later in the day," said Irving.

The Spartans football team avoided the heat by hitting the pads in the morning before it got warm out.

The girls soccer team wasn't quite as lucky. They were forced inside, watching film and finishing required testing, but they weren't complaining.

"I think it's too hot to practice out right now and I think it's good to stay in and our athletic director and coaches are all looking out for us," says Maya Charcholla, senior.

Senior Daniella Gatto says, "Knowing that in the heat, they actually want us to rest, is great reassurance that they're caring for us."

While the girls outdoor practice was canceled -- the Spartans boys soccer teams had their games pushed back an hour to when temperatures would be playable. The same rules apply for indoor sports as well. Schools without air conditioning aren't allowed to practice inside if the heat index is above 96-degrees outside.