High school sports suspension could hurt mental health of student athletes

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- High School sports across the state are taking another hard hit, as winter championships have been canceled and sports considered high-risk postponed, according to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

Many student athletes are already feeling overwhelmed from COVID-19, cut off from teammates and sporting facility and now with high school sports suspended, leaders in sports fields are concerned about the negative impact this can have on student athlete’s mental health.

“I have a lot of friends that play basketball and other sports like that and they’re pretty upset that their season is canceled and up in the air right now,” said Olivia Rizzo, a tennis player, sophomore at Brighton High School.

Sports offer friendship, entertainment, physical and mental health for athletes like Olivia Rizzo.

Without that, some parents of athletes like Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association are noticing changes in behavior.

“It’s having an impact upon their motivations. Its drastically changed their lives and I’m aware of that and that’s the reason we’re working so diligently with our state officials,” said Dr. Robert Zayas Executive Director NYPHSAA.

The consequences of COVID-19 on student athletes has been sleep difficulties, a sense of loss and depression according to a NCAA Student-Athlete COVID-19 Well-being Survey

There is a health component too. Some initial research shows fall sports athletes had fewer cases of COVID-19 then their peers overall, something sports psychologists with the University of Rochester believe can be traced to a sense of purpose received from sports.

“So, I worry about that part, without having something that’s meaningful, that’s goal oriented for them, I worry about how much are they’re going to as adolescents take the right steps in terms of masking, gathering those types of things in the winter,” said Craig Cypher sports psychologist and certified mental performance consultant, University of Rochester.

According to the The New York State Department of Health high-risk sports include; basketball, boys lacrosse, competitive cheerleading, football, ice hockey, volleyball, and wrestling.

Low to moderate-risk high school sports will still operate and the state has given no timeline on the suspension length.

While athletes grapple with the uncertainly, they are coping by creating personal work outs, virtually gathering with friends, and competing against themselves.

“I work out at home, stay in touch with your coaches, and maybe make a plan. It’s really tough for athletes right now and I think the biggest thing for me is the uncertainty and the stress in that,” said Rizzo.

Because there is no competitions or practices for student athletes to record, there is also concern about how this will impact college recruit and leaders are encouraging students athletes to continue to train and reach out to colleges.