High lake levels could have a big impact on local beaches this year

Both Charlotte Beach and Durand Beach are scheduled to open in less than two weeks, but record high water levels may end the season there before it even begins.

Durand Beach closed down in 2017 and with the water levels this year breaking the all-time high, this year could also be in jeopardy. The beach showcases at least 30 feet of sand. Instead, it’s completely submerged. The goal is to open on June 23, but if water levels stay the same they may have no choice.

The City of Rochester says if Durand Beach is closed the lifeguards will be reassigned to another body of water run by the city.

There is a different situation just down the road at Ontario Beach Park where they are grooming the sand with the intention to open on June 21. The beach, normally around 300 feet from pier to water, has been cut in half.

According to Monroe County Parks and Recreation Director Larry Staub, the high water level will impact how people use the beach.

“The water is a little shallower, as you go out, so there are a lot more opportunities for people to wade and splash around,” said Staub

The debris brought in by the high lake level will also be a concern as people begin to use the beach.

While lifeguards at Durand may be re-assigned if that beach is closed, Monroe County tells us they’re still searching for more candidates to work at Ontario Beach Park. It’s scheduled to be open from June 21 through labor day.

You can find more information on becoming a lifeguard by calling the number found on their website here