HFR gives new lawn signs to local veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Honor Flight Rochester announced it’s suspending its missions through February of next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This past weekend the volunteer-run organization still wanted to honor the men and women who served.

Honor Flight takes military veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor. As veterans wait for the trips to resume, HFR wants to recognize local veterans by placing patriotic lawn signs at their homes.

The signs were delivered this weekend and will go until Veterans Day on November 11.

“Everybody jumped aboard and said ‘Absolutely,”” Peter Glennon, Honor Flight Chairman of the Board, said. “The enthusiasm of our volunteers has never waned during COVID. The spirit just keeps going on because we want to show our appreciation to the veterans of the Rochester community.”