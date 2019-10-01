No bomb found after threat written in HFL High School bathroom

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Honeoye Falls-Lima High School is was in lockdown Tuesday due to a bomb threat, but no bomb was found after a sweep was conducted by Monroe County sheriff’s deputies.
According to the school district’s website, at approximately 9:43 a.m., the district was made aware of a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall in the high school.
The district’s website says the high school was immediately put into lockdown and 911 was called. At 10:06 a.m. the building response was switched to a hold-in-place so students could continue work in their classroom, but no one was allowed in the hallways.
Around 11:30 a.m. HFL superintendent Gene Mancuso said that a sweep had been conducted, no bomb was found, and normal school activities would resume.
Specific details regarding the content of this threat are not being released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.