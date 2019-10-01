No bomb found after threat written in HFL High School bathroom

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Honeoye Falls-Lima High School is was in lockdown Tuesday due to a bomb threat, but no bomb was found after a sweep was conducted by Monroe County sheriff’s deputies.

According to the school district’s website, at approximately 9:43 a.m., the district was made aware of a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall in the high school.

The district’s website says the high school was immediately put into lockdown and 911 was called. At 10:06 a.m. the building response was switched to a hold-in-place so students could continue work in their classroom, but no one was allowed in the hallways.

Around 11:30 a.m. HFL superintendent Gene Mancuso said that a sweep had been conducted, no bomb was found, and normal school activities would resume.

Just talked w/ the @HFLCSD superintendent and he can confirm to me that a student noticed a bomb threat on a restroom in the school. The @monroesheriffny was called in to do a sweep of the building w K-9s no bomb was located. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/j1FfW5SGPu — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) October 1, 2019

Specific details regarding the content of this threat are not being released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.