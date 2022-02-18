ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Are you a fan of craft beer and are you looking to try a new one? Heroes Brewing Company is releasing a new beer however this one comes with a deeper message.

It’s called #RealConvo, an IPA that supports the American foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Heroes Brewing says that partnering with Foundation was an easy decision especially with the weight of the past few years.

“Our hope is that we’ll inspire people to reach out to a friend, and if they want to come out for a beer – great. If they want to go for a glass of wine, or a coffee, it’s time that we reached out and made sure our friends are okay.” said Co-Founder of Heroes Brewing Company, Greg Fagan.

Fagan also mentioned that this beer, is one best enjoyed with a friend.

The beer officially releases next week.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s hotline is 1-800-273-8255