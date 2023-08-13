WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 5th Annual Heroes and Hidden Heroes charity event kicked off at Webster Fireman’s Field Sunday afternoon, with attendees enjoying live music, dinner, and prizes while supporting a good cause.

Event organizers say the goal is “to honor our veterans, active duty— those who paid the price so we didn’t have to so we could have the freedoms that we have.”

One Soldier At A Time, a local organization that supports veterans, active-duty military, and their families, is hosting the event.

In 2006, organization officials say they started by sponsoring military moms, dads, wives, and husbands on certain holidays, giving them gifts while their loved ones are overseas. Then, they started sending care packages overseas with their Suncare/Goodie Packages Project and to local veterans with their Hygiene Packages of Hope Project.

Lauren Coe, founder and executive director, hopes to expand that reach even more. She says, “Last year, we sponsored just shy of 2,700 veterans; this year, we’re looking to sponsor 3,000.”

Lauren adds that giving back to veterans is an important cause and explains what their support means to the veterans that receive it.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve heard from our Veterans is that a lot of them, especially our Vietnam veterans, when they came back, they were spit on, they had urine thrown at them,” says Lauren. “We’re showering them with love, encouragement, appreciation that they matter, and that’s huge, and that’s something we can all do for our veterans.”

Dinner at the event includes pulled pork and jerk chicken and live entertainment by Ice Cream Social, 47 South, and Mason Tyler Band. The charity event will run until 8 p.m.

According to Lauren, eighty-eight veterans still need to be sponsored, and more information and how to donate can be found on One Soldier At A Time’s website.