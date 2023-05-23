ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local hero was recognized Tuesday for saving a man’s life.

On April 6, Michael Chudyk saw a man drifting down the Genesee River. He ran into the freezing waters, ultimately rescuing the man, something he says was a team effort.

“I wouldn’t consider myself — I consider everybody involved the hero,” Chudyk said “It was definitely a team effort. You know, I’m just the guy that had to go for a swim.”

When Advantage Federal Credit Union realized Chudyk and his family were members, they wanted to show their appreciation by awarding him the first ever Good Citizen Award. Advantage says the decision was unanimous.