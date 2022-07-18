ROCHESTESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Whether you’re in a brand new city or just looking to shake up your usual dinner spot, word of mouth plays a large role in picking the best place.

With sites like UberEats, Trip Advisor, and Open Table all providing a restaurant rating feature, there’s no shortage of great places to try out based on recommendations. But five-stars on its own may not represent the best Rochester has to offer.

To help readers distinguish the great from the over-hyped, Yelp sorted through the best-rated restaurants in Rochester, and pulled out both fan favorites and hidden gems, based on factors such as number of reviews.

Every restaurant on the list received raving Yelp reviews. And sure, many have an unsatisfied customer or two. But was it bad service, or an unreasonable demand? Head to the places on this list and find out for yourself.

Chortke: Persian food in Neighborhood of the Arts Caramel Bakery and Bar: Pastries and cocktails on Park Avenue Cedar Mediterranean Restaurant: Lebanese food on Monroe Avenue Voula’s Greek Sweets: Greek pastries (vegan and vegetarian options) in Pearl-Meigs-Monroe Levantine’s Cafe & Bakery: Syrian and Middle Eastern food in Gates Chick Magnet: Chicken restaurant in Penfield Swan Market: Deli and sandwich shop in Beechwood Zemeta Ethiopian Restaurant: Ethiopian food on South Clinton Avenue Atlas Eats Kitchen & Bake Shop: Bakery and breakfast in Irondequoit CRUMPETS: Sweet and savory crumpets on Monroe Avenue Avvino: Upscale New American in Brigton Rella: Seafood with a Spanish influence on Monroe Avenue ThaiYada Restaurant: Thai food near East Avenue & Alexander Street Master Falafel: Casual Middle Eastern Monroe Avenue Leaf & Bean: Little-known coffee shop in Chili Rebel Pi Global Pizza: Pizza with toppings from around the world in Greece Jim’s on Main: Delicious diner food in Neighborhood of the Arts Dogtown: Burgers and dogs, Rochester-style, on Monroe Avenue Basha Mediterranean Eatery: Mediterranean food in Pittsford Peels on Wheels: A combo of New York and Neapolitan style pizza in Pittsford The Peppered Pig: French American in Webster Balsam Bagels: Fresh bagels and breakfast sandwiches in North Winton Village BC’s Chicken Coop: American chicken wings and comfort food in Webster Orange Glory Café and Catering: Breakfast and brunch in Center City Fiorella: Italian in the Public Market

According to Yelp, the list covered businesses both in and around the city, and chose businesses marked open on Yelp as of June 28.