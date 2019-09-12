Henrietta Town Planning Board approves plan for proposed Chick-fil-A

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Henrietta Town Planning Board unanimously approved the site plan for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant on Jefferson Road.

The town first began considering the proposal last year for a second Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Rochester area.

In August, the state approved a green light turn arrow for traffic at the intersection of Jefferson Road and Marketplace Drive. Something town officials wanted developers to get set up before the restaurant was built.

The new Chick-fil-A in Henrietta will be built in place of the building that was once Joe’s Crab Shack.

When Rochester’s first Chick-fil-A opened in Greece last year it caused significant traffic congestion and problems for neighbors.