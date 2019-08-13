Henrietta planning to add more firefighters to district

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Jobs at the Henrietta Fire Department could soon be opening up.

The town is looking to add nearly 25 firefighters over ten years. According to the fire chief, this would help reduce response times in parts of Henrietta where there’s growing development.

Right now, the district has 45 paid firefighters.

“We receive under five thousand calls a year, we’re a very busy district,” said Chief Mark Strzyzynski.

The chief is hoping to add eight firefighters within two years and up to 25 over the course of ten years. He says they need the manpower especially on the southwest side of town.

“We’re seeing significant growth in the southwest portion of our town,” said Strzyzynski. “Our strategic plan for the next couple of years includes building out the fire station down there and putting a manned fire station there so that everybody in the town of Henrietta has equal services across the board.”

Currently, their response time to that area is around six to seven minutes, depending on weather conditions.

“Obviously if that station is manned it would take a matter of seconds.”

A public notice went out sharing information on the potential hires.

“Our fire commission decided to go up to a maximum of 70 career firefighters with a maximum total benefits of salaries included in that would be $10.5 million. Our strategic plan doesn’t call for that many people in the future, but I think they’re looking for ten years down the road.”

There will be a public hearing on the staffing at the Henrietta Fire District on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The fire chief says New York State Law requires the Board of Fire Commissioners to review staffing and the budget. The last time that was done was in 2006.