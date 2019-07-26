Henrietta man sentenced on federal child pornography charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta man previously convicted on state charges for sexually abusing two underage boys, has been sentenced on federal child pornography charges.

Mark Buechler will serve a 30-year prison term for production of child pornography. That’s on top of the 20-years in prison and 20-years of post-release supervision he received for sexual abuse.

Mark Buechler

Authorities say, during their initial investigation into the abuse allegations they also found child pornography in Buechler’s possession.