Henrietta man sentenced on federal child pornography charge

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta man previously convicted on state charges for sexually abusing two underage boys, has been sentenced on federal child pornography charges.

Mark Buechler will serve a 30-year prison term for production of child pornography. That’s on top of the 20-years in prison and 20-years of post-release supervision he received for sexual abuse.

Authorities say, during their initial investigation into the abuse allegations they also found child pornography in Buechler’s possession. 

