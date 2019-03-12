Three workers in critical condition after chemical spill in Henrietta Video

HENRIETTA, NY (WROC) - Three workers are listed in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after a spill of a hazardous chemical at a former factory off Jefferson Road at the Eagle's Landing complex in Henrietta.

Crews were called around 9:20 Monday morning to the AmesburyTruth building for a report of a chemical leak. We're told five people were exposed to a chemical known as methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI). Three people were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, while two others were treated at the scene.

All employees at the Eagle's Landing were evacuated and dozens of responders were called to the scene -- including the Monroe County Hazardous Materials unit, who entered the building to determine the extent of the chemical leak.

The building used to be AmesburyTruth. Previous to that, it was the Schlegel Corporation. They have recently been moved to out of state and crews were in the process of demolition in the back of the building.

Mark Cholcach, the assistant fire chief for Henrietta, tells us what likley caused the leak of MDI, a chemical known to cause respiratory issues and can even be fatal. He says, "As part of that, there were three to four large tanks of this material. The tanks had been cleaned out. They were in the process of demolishing those tanks and the associated pipes that ran from the tanks to the building. It appears that during the demolition of one of those pipes, that chemical came out and exposed the patients."

The situation is currently contained, but according to Cholcach, it might be a couple of days before operations return to normal at Eagle's Landing.