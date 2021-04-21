Henrietta Fire Department holding recruitment event

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — There are some 1,700 volunteer fire districts across New York State, and they’re putting out a plea for more firefighters.

Last month, News 8 attended a training event for new recruits hosted by the Henrietta Fire Department. Like most volunteer fire departments, Henrietta has been impacted by a declining number of volunteers.

This weekend, it will join districts around the region by holding an open house.

From 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, the Henrietta Fire District Station 1 on East Henrietta Road will open its doors for visitors.

More than 600 fire departments across the state held similar open house events last year, according to the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York. They are hoping for a higher turnout this year.