Help for local vets, families at Veterans Outreach Center amid Kabul attack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester is here to help local vets and their families after a terror attack claimed the lives of 13 American servicemembers in Kabul on Thursday.

“The loss of our servicemembers yesterday was devastating to veterans,” said Laura Stradley, the VOC’s executive director “and, of course, to Americans everywhere.”

For vets, the VOC offers many services including housing and employment services, and needed peer support.

“I think during this time right now, what people probably need most is that peer support,” said Stradley, noting many on the Center’s mental health staff are veterans themselves.

The evacuation of Afghanistan is still on, according to President Biden. The president said the US would finish vacating the country and swore revenge against the terrorists who carried out yesterday’s attack.

The attack Thursday marked another day in a stressful series of weeks for vets in Rochester and across the country. Stradley says vets and their families who are having trouble can come on in.

The VOC’s executive director also asked for continued empathy from the community, regardless of political affiliaton or thoughts on the war itself.

“Despite your belief about politics, despite your belief about whether we should’ve been in Afghanistan, and how long we should’ve been there,” Stradley explained, “there is suffering right now from the people who lost so much over the last twenty years in defense of their country and doing what their country asked of them.”