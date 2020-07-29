Helicopter lands in Webster high school parking lot on ‘precautionary basis,’ no injuries reported

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police say there were no injuries reported after a medical transplant helicopter landed in the parking lot of a high school.

Officials say the helicopter landed in the parking lot of Webster Schroeder parking lot around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

A medical transport helicopter landed in the parking lot at Webster Schroeder High School on a precautionary basis. pic.twitter.com/2hQnbDwBm6 — Patrick Riley (@patrileytv) July 29, 2020

Police say the landing was “on a precautionary” basis, saying the pilot detected an issue and decided to land.

Police say there were no patients on board and no injuries reported.

Police say they are investigating the cause of why the helicopter landed.

Webster police have not released the name of the medical transport company at this time.