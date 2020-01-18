Heavy snow causing problems for travelers

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) –

4:00PM SATURDAY UPDATE: Heavy snow across much of the region has made travel difficult for all as a large storm system has dropped more than 3″ from Buffalo to Syracuse.

Visibility has dropped to less than a mile at times and speed may need to be reduced on many roads through the evening as snow continues to accumulate.

Warmer air is surging northward.

Rain is expected later this evening as warmer air injects itself into Western New York. That will knock down on snow totals briefly before lake-effect snow takes over. Lake-effect snow will set up east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario sending snow totals over a foot for some areas through Sunday night.

Heavy snow is expected south of Buffalo and east of Lake Ontario.

As plows continue to work, roads will become easier later this evening and into the overnight. Expect Sunday snow to make travel difficult again in some areas on top of what could be an icy day with a refreeze that will occur overnight.