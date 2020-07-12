1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Heavy rain floods streets and basements across Monroe County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, NY (WR0C)– Rain falling for hours across our area left some roads flooded and some homeowners turning on their basement pumps.

“This got to be the worse we’ve ever seen. At least I’ve ever seen,” said Rich Ponticello who was with his son Santino Ponticello at Linear Park in Penfield.

Heavy rain filling the streets in Penfield, left Parking lots sitting under water near the Panorama Plaza. Caution tape blocked off a piece road nearby that the water authority was working to fix, possibly a pipe break.

A creek at linear park was rushing with water. Neighbors in the area say they have never seen it this bad.

“We live right up on Penfield road and we noticed when we looked out the window that the creek was overflowing and decided to come down here and we just couldn’t believe what we saw. This is the absolute worse I’ve seen in in 30 or some years,” said Ponticello.

First responders were on scene briefly for the report of two men being swept underwater in Irondequoit Creek.  

Across town, officials with the Henrietta fire department was also busy, as the water left some car stranded and homeowners in need of a basement pump.

“Storm related, we received everything from a disabled vehicle that went into flood waters, to flooded basements,” said Lieutenant Brian Krywy, with the Henrietta fire district.

“Especially after a long dry period, people sub pumps haven’t kicked on in a while, then all of a sudden you get the water, and people find out their sub pumps don’t work. So that unfortunately is common,” said Lt. Krywy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss