Heavy rain creates flooding problems around Rochester region

Rochester, NY (WROC) – Several areas around the Rochester region are dealing with flooding problems following a round of heavy rain Thursday morning.

The system dropped around one to two inches of rain in some places leaving roads, driveways and yards under water. One of our News 8 Weather Spotters recorded four inches of rain in Perry.

The bulk of the rain has moved on from the Rochester area but some additional showers are possible before the day is over.

These photos were taken by News 8 photographers in Mt. Morris, Rush and Henrietta Thursday morning.

  • Backyard flooded in Henrietta
  • Car stranded in high water in Mt. Morris
  • Heavy rain causes flooding in Mt. Morris
  • Heavy rain causes flooding in Mt. Morris
  • Heavy rain causes flooding in Mt. Morris
  • Heavy rain causes flooding in Mt. Morris
  • Heavy rain causes flooding in Mt. Morris
  • Home flooded in Rush
  • Road closed due to flooding in Mt. Morris

